Ohio native among 8 Airmen killed in Osprey aircraft crash near Japan

An Ohio native was one of the Airmen killed after a U.S. military aircraft crashed off southwestern Japan last week.

Authorities said eight people were onboard the U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey for a training mission on Nov. 29 when it crashed, The Associated Press reported.

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brian K. Johnson, 32, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was a flight engineer assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, according to Air Force officials.

Johnson spent much of his childhood in the Cincinnati area, WKRC reported.

Crews from the U.S. and Japan searched the area by air, on the surface and underwater to find the missing crewmembers.

Officials said search and recovery efforts continue.

