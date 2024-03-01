Ohio man sentenced for mass shooting plot targeting women at university

HIGHLAND COUNTY — An Ohio man has been sentenced after admitting he wanted to conduct a mass shooting of women at a university.

Tres Genco, 24, was sentenced to 80 months in prison, according to our news partners at WBNS.

Genco pleaded guilty in October 2022 to attempting to commit a hate crime.

He self-identified as an “incel” or “involuntary celibate”, according to the Department of Justice.

Genco maintained profiles on a popular incel website from at least July 2019 through mid-March 2020 and posted hundreds of times on the site.

In a manifesto, he wrote he would “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge…” and referred to death as the “great equalizer.”

Law enforcement agents discovered a note of Genco’s that indicated he hoped to “aim big” for a kill count of 3,000 people.

The DOJ said an investigation found he searched online for sororities and a university in Ohio, including one at Ohio State, according to WBNS.

In 2019, Genco purchased tactical gloves, a bulletproof vest, a hoodie bearing the word “Revenge,” cargo pants, a bowie knife, a skull facemask and two Glock 17 magazines, a 9 mm Glock 17 clip and a holster clip concealed for a Glock.

Court documents also state that he conducted surveillance at an Ohio university on Jan. 15, 2020. That same day, he searched online for topics including “planning a shooting crime” and “when does preparing for a crime become an attempt?”

He was arrested by federal agents in July 2021 and has remained in custody since.

