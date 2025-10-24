Ohio man sentenced for his role in wife’s suicide

VERMILION, Ohio — An Ohio man is going to prison for his role in his 81-year-old wife’s suicide.
Michael Krupienski pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter last month and was sentenced to nine to 12 years in prison this week, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.
He’ll spend at least two years on parole after his release.
In September 2024, Vermilion police responded to Krupienski’s home on reports of a suicide.
When they got there, his wife, Marie, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WOIO reported that Marie allegedly voiced suicidal thoughts while under the influence of alcohol. When she did that, her husband gave her a loaded gun.
