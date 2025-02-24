Ohio man pleads guilty to hitting police officer with dirt bike

CLEVELAND — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to hitting a police officer with a dirt bike last summer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

30-year-old Andrew Fusco of Ashtabula pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The incident happened on July 1, 2024, around 9:20 p.m. in the area of West 25th Street and Detroit Ave.

Two cruisers were in the area and stopped at a traffic light when a large group of dirt bike riders came up behind them, according to Cleveland Police.

The officers activated their police lights and the dirt bike riders allegedly attempted to drive around the cruisers onto the Detroit-Superior Bridge.

As they drove onto the bridge two bikes collided with each other and fell over, according to police.

The officers approached and the fallen dirt bike rider attempted to flee and crashed into a cruiser. A second dirt bike rider also struck the police car.

As officers attempted to detain the first dirt bike rider that hit the cruiser, the officer was injured. according to the police.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital.

Fusco is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group