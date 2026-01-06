Ohio man facing charges after allegedly robbing USPS carrier at gunpoint

CLEVELAND — An Ohio man is facing charges after allegedly robbing a United States Postal Service (USPS) carrier at gunpoint.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Dec. 29, a USPS letter carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail on West Long Street in Akron, according to allegations in a criminal complaint and affidavit.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim reported that several individuals wearing dark clothing and masks approached her and, under the threat of violence, demanded that she give them the postal keys.

The suspects then stole several items, including her USPS satchel, multiple pieces of mail, and the postal vehicle keys, before fleeing in a getaway car.

Later that afternoon, the getaway car was traced by police to a location on Kinsman Road in Cleveland.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver drove away from police at a high rate of speed and then fled on foot.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Durval Legg of Cleveland, was eventually taken into custody with the help of a K-9 unit.

A second unidentified individual who was inside the car remains at large.

Investigators later learned that the getaway car was reported stolen from the Great Lakes Honda dealership in Akron earlier that day.

If convicted, Legg faces up to 10 years in prison for robbery of mail, money, or other property of the United States and using or carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.

The case remains under investigation by the Cleveland Field Office of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group