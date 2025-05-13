Ohio man dies after vehicle lands on him after crash

CLEVELAND — A 41-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a building in Cleveland on Monday.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

The man crashed into a building, was thrown from his vehicle, and then the vehicle landed on top of him, WOIO reported.

His identity has not yet been released.

We will continue to follow this story.

