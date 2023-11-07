Ohio man arrested in deadly stabbing outside restaurant

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing one person to death at a restaurant in Franklin County, our media partners in Columbus, WBNS-TV reported.

Jorge Gallardo and the victim got into an argument at a Roosters restaurant on 4650 West Broad Street around 10:30 p.m.

The argument turned into a fight and Gallardo allegedly stabbed and killed the victim with a multi-tool, the station reported.

While speaking with detectives, Gallardo said he used his hands to defend himself from the victim.

Gallardo doesn’t remember stabbing the victim or where he put the multi-tool.

He has been charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

