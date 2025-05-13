Ohio man arrested for 20th DUI

NORWALK, Ohio — An Ohio man was recently arrested for his 20th DUI.

Police in Norwalk, which is in Huron County, confirmed that 75-year-old Spencer Blatnik was arrested after driving erratically on May 2, our CBS affiliate WOIO reported.

An arrest report obtained by WOIO states Blatnik was driving 10 mph under the speed limit, then sped up, then slowed down again.

After pulling him over, an officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol from Blatnik’s van. He tried to explain to the officer that he spilled beer in the van.

WOIO reported this is the first time he’s been arrested for DUI since 2012.

Before that, Blatnik had been arrested in the following years: 2009 (twice), 1999, 1994, 1993, 1989, 1988 (twice), 1984, 1983, 1982 (twice), 1980 (three times), 1979, and 1974.

