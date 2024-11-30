Ohio man accused of holding pregnant woman against her will arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio man was arrested after allegedly attacking a pregnant woman and forcing her to stay in a bedroom, according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

Luis Bahena, 29, of Toledo, was arrested at a house in the 2600 block of Idaho Street Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the house after the victim’s family members reported that she was being held against her will, according to the police report.

Upon arrival, offers were not able to get the victim to come to the door, so they forced entry and arrested Bahena.

WTOL-11 reports that police said Bahena forced the victim to stay in the bedroom when he was not home.

He is also accused of placing a camera in the bedroom to monitor her.

The arrest document indicates that Bahena allegedly attacked the victim with a belt, leaving visible injuries.

Police described the house’s conditions as “uninhabitable” in the report, adding that there was no running water.

Three small children were found inside, according to WTOL-11.

Bahena is facing abduction and domestic violence charges.

