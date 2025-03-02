Ohio man accused of hanging dog, setting house on fire formally charged

CANTON, Stark County — An Ohio man accused of hanging his dog and setting a house on fire has been formally charged, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

A Stark County grand jury indicted Bobby Lee Long, 29, on one count of attempted aggravated arson, one count of aggravated arson, and one count of cruelty to companion animals on Feb. 20.

A Canton police officer was called to a duplex in the 1000 block of Troy Place NW on Dec. 26, 2024.

Upon arrival, they found several broken windows, according to WOIO-19.

Body camera footage shows Long stepping outside to talk with the officer.

Long eventually tells the officer that there is “a dead dog down in the basement.”

He also said he set the house on fire “a few days ago.”

Canton police say when they went inside, they found a dog hanging by a cord in the basement.

Long was on probation for a domestic violence charge at the time of this incident, according to WOIO-19.

He was booked in Stark County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

