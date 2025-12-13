Ohio judge under investigation for alleged rape; local prosecutor’s office reviewing case

DELAWARE COUNTY — A local prosecutor’s office will be reviewing cases involving an Ohio judge accused of rape, according to our media partner, WBNS-10 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said his office will review 30 cases connected to Delaware County Judge James Schuck.

Fornshell told WBNS-10 that his office will look into reopening cases due to any unusual activity. The process will last into January.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, Schuck took a voluntary leave of absence after being served a civil stalking protection order in late November.

Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel confirmed her office was made aware of an “improper relationship involving a sitting judge and an assistant county prosecutor.”

A case report taken by a Delaware County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the investigation into the judge lists alleged offenses, including rape and gross sexual imposition.

The report includes the account of a 25-year-old woman who alleged that the suspect, whose name was redacted, began contacting her after she was sworn in last November.

He allegedly asked personal questions and eventually texted her to visit her apartment.

The woman also described an incident in May where she alleges she was sexually assaulted at the courthouse and claims that for several months, the suspect continued to try to have sex with her despite her refusals, WBNS reported.

The report states, “What scared her the most is how emotional he would get when she told him no.”

Paul Scarsella, an attorney for Schuck, released the following statement to WBNS:

“Judge Schuck acknowledges a personal relationship between the parties however he adamantly denies the blatantly false allegations made in the petition and the report to the Sheriff’s office. Those claims were made only after the relationship was disclosed to her employer and an internal investigation was initiated. We look forward to confronting these allegations at the hearing on the 16th.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case in an effort to avoid a conflict of interest.

Schuck is due back in court on Dec. 16.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group