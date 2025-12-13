2 men arrested during coordinated operation between multiple agencies in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Two men were arrested during a coordinated operation between multiple agencies in Montgomery County.

On Dec. 11, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with the R.A.N.G.E. Task Force, the United States Marshals Service, and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, worked together to apprehend two men wanted on outstanding warrants.

Deputies and federal partners apprehended Charles Steinmetz on High Ridge Ave in Montgomery County.

Steinmetz attempted to flee but was eventually taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, he was found in possession of a firearm and narcotics.

He was wanted on multiple federal warrants, including:

Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Methamphetamine

Use of a Communication Facility to Facilitate Felonies Under the Controlled Substance Act

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime

Steinmetz was also wanted on a parole violation related to a prior drug trafficking conviction.

Federal authorities will review additional charges related to the other weapons and narcotics found in his possession.

During the operation, authorities also arrested Josheph Hartz on an active Montgomery County warrant for a probation violation stemming from original charges of burglary and breaking and entering.

“These arrests reflect the outstanding teamwork and collaboration of our deputies and federal partners. We thank everyone involved for their efforts,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

