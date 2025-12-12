Man accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend with garden snips

DAYTON — A man has been formally charged with the murder of his 34-year-old boyfriend.

Jerome Walker, 47, also known as Jada Walker, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges including murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, Dayton Police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1900 block of Elsmere Avenue.

When police arrived, they found 34-year-old Steven Echols injured and Walker allegedly holding a towel to the victim’s neck.

Echols was taken to the hospital, where he died from the stab wound to his neck.

Prosecutors said Walker stabbed Echols in the neck with garden snips before hiding the weapon in the kitchen.

An affidavit previously reported that the weapon was a wire coat hanger; however, prosecutors said in a media release Friday that the weapon was garden snips.

Walker is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Walker is set to be arraigned on Dec. 16.

