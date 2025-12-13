28-year-old man dies after being hit by semi while walking on highway in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY — A 28-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a semi while walking on a highway in Mercer County early Saturday morning.

Around 3:14 a.m., the Mercer County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a traffic crash on U.S. Route 127, just north of the City of Celina.

The investigation revealed that 28-year-old Brendan S. McKinney of Celina was walking on U.S. Route 127 near the middle of the roadway when he was struck by a southbound blue International semi-tractor and trailer.

The driver of the semi, 52-year-old Rodolfo Garcia of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was uninjured.

McKinney was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and will be forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

