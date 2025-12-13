Widespread snow arrives today

DAYTON, OH — Get ready for a snow day across the Miami Valley! Widespread snow moves in around lunchtime today. In addition to the snow, extreme cold is looking more likely tonight.

TIMING: Snow flurries and light snow showers are possible tonight into Saturday morning. The main event with the steady and heavy snow comes in around lunchtime on Saturday. Snow will taper off between 9PM and midnight.

ACCUMULATION: Along and south of US-36, 3-6 inches of snow is likely. An isolated total above 6″ can’t be ruled out. North of US-36, we’re expecting 2-5 inches.

IMPACTS: Roads will quickly become snow covered on Saturday. With temperatures falling to near zero overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, salt will become ineffective. I expect travel issues to persist through Sunday, if not Monday morning.

The cold will be a serious problem for us. Snowpack and a clearing sky will combine to produce a bitterly cold night. Low temperatures will fall to near zero Sunday morning. It stays windy which will push the wind chills as low as -15. Avoid time outside if you can Sunday morning. We’ll only rebound to the low teens for high temperatures Sunday afternoon.