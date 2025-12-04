Ohio judge under investigation for alleged rape; local sheriff’s office investigating

DELAWARE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is now investigating an Ohio judge for an alleged rape.

Delaware County Judge James Schuck has been accused of rape, according to Delaware County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) documents obtained by our news partners at WBNS.

In an effort to avoid a conflict of interest, the DCSO handed the investigation over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

In late November, Judge Schuck took a voluntary leave of absence after being served a civil stalking protection order, WBNS reported.

Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel confirmed her office was made aware of an “improper relationship involving a sitting judge and an assistant county prosecutor.”

A case report taken by a DCSO deputy last week in response to a request for information regarding the investigation into the judge lists alleged offenses, including rape and gross sexual imposition.

The report includes the account of a 25-year-old woman who alleged that the suspect, who’s name was redacted, began contacting her after she was sworn in last November, asking personal questions and eventually texting her to visit her apartment.

The woman also described an incident in May where she alleges she was sexually assaulted at the courthouse and claims that for several months, the suspect continued to try and have sex with her despite her refusals, WBNS reported.

The report states, “What scared her the most is how emotional he would get when she told him no.”

Paul Scarsella, an attorney for Schuck, released the following statement to WBNS:

“Judge Schuck acknowledges a personal relationship between the parties however he adamantly denies the blatantly false allegations made in the petition and the report to the Sheriff’s office. Those claims were made only after the relationship was disclosed to her employer and an internal investigation was initiated. We look forward to confronting these allegations at the hearing on the 16th.”

Schuck is due back in court on Dec. 16.

