Ohio Hospital, Cedarville University Donation Boosts Nursing Profession

CEDARVILLE — Kettering Health Network has donated 28 hospital beds and four stretchers to Cedarville University’s School of Nursing, enhancing nursing education in Ohio and supporting global health initiatives.

The donation from Kettering Health Network, based in Dayton, Ohio, will provide Cedarville University with modern medical equipment that surpasses what is available in many hospitals and training programs.

The new beds will be implemented for the 2025–26 academic year, replacing some beds that date back to 2012.

“We are deeply grateful to Kettering Health Network for this gift,” said Dr. Angie Mickle, dean of the School of Nursing. “These beds will significantly enhance our training facilities and help us continue preparing highly skilled, Christ-centered, compassionate nurses.”

Cedarville University’s outgoing beds are being donated to Advocates for World Health (AWH), a nonprofit organization based in Largo, Florida. AWH redistributes medical equipment to underserved communities worldwide.

Total Quality Logistics (TQL), a Cincinnati-based freight broker, generously covered the transportation costs to deliver the 28 beds from Ohio to Florida. “We are absolutely ecstatic that we can help out!” said Brooke Martell of TQL.

The collaboration involved more than a dozen Cedarville staff, administrators, students, and alumni, who prepared the outgoing beds for shipment. The first eight new beds and four stretchers were delivered to Cedarville on August 11, with the remaining 20 beds set to arrive by August 18, just in time for the academic year.“This collaboration shows how paying it forward multiplies impact,” said Mickle.

“Kettering Health met our need, which allowed us to meet someone else’s, and together with AWH and TQL, that impact will reach far beyond Cedarville.”

One donation has sparked a chain of generosity, demonstrating how organizations working together can make a life-changing difference across borders.

