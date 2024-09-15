Ohio firefighters save kitten from storm drain using leaf blower

CHARDON, Ohio — Ohio firefighters rescued a kitten from a storm drain by using a leaf blower.

Firefighters with the Chardon Fire Department responded to a call of a kitten stuck in a storm drain Saturday morning.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the fire department responded to the Woods of Burlington development, where they found an orange tabby kitten in the drain.

A video attached to the post shows Firefighter Dan McKenna pull the kitten from the water at the bottom of the drain.

The firefighters used a leaf blower to push the kitten close enough for McKenna to grab it.

Firefighter Dan McKenna and the “A” shift rescued a kitten from a storm drain in the Woods of Burlington development, with a little help from a leaf blower. Nice job. @wkyc @cleveland19news @fox8news @WEWS @geaugamapleleaf pic.twitter.com/rE8taP6iNm — Chardon Fire Dept, OH (@chardonfire) September 14, 2024

