Ohio firefighters save kitten from storm drain using leaf blower

CHARDON, Ohio — Ohio firefighters rescued a kitten from a storm drain by using a leaf blower.
Firefighters with the Chardon Fire Department responded to a call of a kitten stuck in a storm drain Saturday morning.
According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the fire department responded to the Woods of Burlington development, where they found an orange tabby kitten in the drain.
A video attached to the post shows Firefighter Dan McKenna pull the kitten from the water at the bottom of the drain.
The firefighters used a leaf blower to push the kitten close enough for McKenna to grab it.
Firefighter Dan McKenna and the “A” shift rescued a kitten from a storm drain in the Woods of Burlington development, with a little help from a leaf blower. Nice job. @wkyc @cleveland19news @fox8news @WEWS @geaugamapleleaf pic.twitter.com/rE8taP6iNm— Chardon Fire Dept, OH (@chardonfire) September 14, 2024
