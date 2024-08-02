Ohio father pleads guilty to killing his 3 young sons

CLERMONT COUNTY — A Clermont County father has pleaded guilty to the killings of his three young sons over a year after the deadly shooting.

Chad Doerman was charged with nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping, and four counts of felonious assault in connection to the deadly shootings of his three sons; 3-year-old Chase, 4-year-old Hunter, and 7-year-old Clayton.

Doerman pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault in a last-minute plea hearing on Friday, our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati. He was previously set to appear in court next on Aug. 5.

As a result of the plea deal, Doerman is no longer eligible for the death penalty.

Judge Richard Ferenc sentenced him to life without the possibility of parole following the plea change, WCPO reported.

On June 15, 2023, investigators said Doerman shot all three of his sons execution-style, killing them all.

He allegedly confessed to the killings, but the judge previously threw out his confession after ruling that Doerman’s Miranda Rights were violated.













