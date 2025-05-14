Ohio court warns of fake calls, emails demanding money for missed jury duty

OHIO — An Ohio court is warning people about an increase of jury duty scams.

The United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio said they have received reports of a scam from people falsely claiming to be court officials, according to a spokesperson.

They are demanding money for missed jury duty.

Scammers impersonate federal court representatives and threaten victims with fines or jail time unless they pay immediately.

“The scammers are also using certified mail to appear more legitimate,” the spokesperson said. “These communications are fraudulent and are not connected with the U.S. Courts.”

Court officials stated that federal courts will never demand payment over the phone or request sensitive personal information in a phone call or email.

Citizens can contact their local U.S. district court office at the following numbers to verify any court-related message:

Dayton: (937) 512-1400

Cincinnati: (513) 564-7500

Columbus: (614) 719-3000

If anyone believes they have been targeted or a victim of this scam, they are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the nearest FBI office about the incident.

