Ohio couple found dead inside home; Authorities release video of person of interest

COLUMBUS — Authorities have released more information in the death investigation of a married couple in Columbus.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Spencer and Monique Tepe were found dead in their home in the Weinland Park neighborhood on Dec. 30.

On Monday, authorities released a video that shows a person of interest walking in the alley near the couple’s house.

Detectives believe the killings happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the upstairs part of the Tepe’s home.

As previously reported, investigators said there were no signs of forced entry.

There was no weapon found in the home, but detectives found spent 9mm shell casings.

The Columbus Division of Police said they have received several tips from the community.

Anyone with information on the identity of the person in this video is asked to call (614) 645-2228 or use the QR code provided.

People can provide information anonymously through the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

“We want to thank the community for the tips we have received. We know there are questions and concerns surrounding this tragic incident,” the division said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Spencer was a dentist who practiced at a clinic in Athens. Several of his co-workers called the police when he failed to show up for work and could not be contacted.

Two children, a 1-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, were also found in the home. They were not harmed.

Our media partner, WBNS, received the following statement from the couple’s family:

“Our family is devastated by the tragic and senseless loss of Spencer and Monique. They were extraordinary people whose lives were filled with love, joy, and deep connection to others.

Spencer was a devoted and proud father, a loving partner, and a friend to everyone he met. He was intelligent, warm, and endlessly welcoming. A graduate of The Ohio State University and a member of the American Dental Association, Spencer was fluent in Spanish and deeply committed to serving others. He gave back through Big Brothers Big Sisters, a huge Bengals and Buckeyes fan, and lived life with energy, laughter, and generosity.

Monique was a loving, patient, and joyful mother whose warmth defined her. With a background in childhood education, she brought care and intention into everything she did. She was an excellent baker, a thoughtful planner, and someone who found joy in bringing people together. Her kindness made people feel instantly at home.

Together, Spencer and Monique shared a beautiful, strong, and deeply happy relationship. They loved to travel, to laugh, and to build a life rooted in love. They were proud parents of two beautiful children and their beloved Goldendoodle, and they created a home filled with warmth, happiness, and connection."

