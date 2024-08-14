Ohio counties rank among healthiest in the nation

Two Ohio counties made it into the top 50 healthiest communities in the nation, according to a U.S. News & World Report study.
The study ranked counties across 10 categories: population, health, equity, education, housing, food & nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure.
Delaware County, just north of Columbus, came in at No. 12, with an overall score of 87 out of 100.
Its highest-scoring category was economy.
Union County, northwest of Columbus, came in at No. 50, with an overall score of 80 out of 100.
Its highest-scoring category was food and nutrition.
Here is where Miami Valley counties ranked on the list:
- Warren County, No. 74
- Auglaize County, No. 158
- Greene County, No. 269
- Mercer County, No. 313
- Miami County, No. 462
The full list and methodology can be found here
