Ohio counties rank among healthiest in the nation

Two Ohio counties made it into the top 50 healthiest communities in the nation, according to a U.S. News & World Report study.

The study ranked counties across 10 categories: population, health, equity, education, housing, food & nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure.

Delaware County, just north of Columbus, came in at No. 12, with an overall score of 87 out of 100.

Its highest-scoring category was economy.

Union County, northwest of Columbus, came in at No. 50, with an overall score of 80 out of 100.

Its highest-scoring category was food and nutrition.

Here is where Miami Valley counties ranked on the list:

Warren County, No. 74

Auglaize County, No. 158

Greene County, No. 269

Mercer County, No. 313

Miami County, No. 462

The full list and methodology can be found here

























