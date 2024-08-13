Health officials share importance of backpack safety ahead of school year

SPRINGFIELD — Keeping kids safe is a top priority as many are heading back to school in the Miami Valley.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, local health officials are calling on parents to think about their child’s backpack.

Backpacks loaded with supplies add weight and stress to children’s necks, shoulders, and backs.

Mercy Health Pediatric Rehab Department Supervisor Jenna Christello said if this isn’t monitored closely, it could lead to long-term issues.

“If we can start with a backpack, and help them to understand kind of how their bodies are supposed to be, they’re not supposed to be hunched over. They’re supposed to be in a nice, good upright position that can lead, hopefully, in the future, lead to better posture with them sitting at their desk and just in general, in life,” Christello said.

Christello said she has seen her fair share of backpack-related injuries at Mercy Health in Springfield.

She wants to remind the community that it’s important to choose a backpack with the right size and fit over style and design.

Parents should keep an eye on their children’s backpacks throughout the school year.

“Just look at it. Does it look okay? Is it going to be okay for the week? Okay, let’s kind of tighten up those straps and if you can help them to understand, you put on one foot on the other. Okay, we’re ready to go, so just kind of make it part of your routine. Put on one foot on the other. Okay, now we can go,” Christello said.

Another thing to remember, if the backpack weighs more than 5% of the child’s body weight, the backpack is too heavy.

