Ohio-based Twenty One Pilots to hold listening parties for new album across Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — An Ohio-based band will hold some early listening parties across the Miami Valley for their upcoming album.
Twenty One Pilots, the Columbus-based band, will release its new album, “Breach,” on September 12, according to its website.
The band is planning a global listening event at record stores before the album’s release.
Three listening parties have been announced in the Miami Valley.
They are at these locations:
- Omega Music in Dayton- Sept. 6 at 2 p.m.
- Resignation Records in Troy- Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.
- Toxic Beauty Records in Yellow Springs- Sept. 7 at 4 p.m.
People can hear the album before it’s released, come for exclusive giveaways, and pre-order a copy of Breach that’s available on Sept. 12.
Visit this website for more information.
