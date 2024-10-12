Ohio bail bondsman shot while serving warrant

AKRON — A bail bondsman was shot while trying to serve a warrant in Akron Thursday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A group of bail bondsmen were approaching a house on 7th Avenue around 8:15 p.m. when a suspect fired multiple shots, WOIO in Cleveland reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 37-year-old man was hit at least once. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, WKYC reported.

After the shooting, Akron police detained “several occupants who exited the house. A 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were later taken into custody on outstanding warrants.

Shell casings and other evidence were recovered by police at the scene.

Police are still investigating the shooting and working to learn who fired the shots.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



