Ohio authorities rescue kitten trapped in storm drain

ROSS COUNTY — Multiple agencies worked to save a kitten stuck in a storm drain in Ross County earlier this week, according to a social media post from the Fayette Regional Humane Society.

A mother and daughter found the kitten trapped in the 200 block of South Watt Street in Chillicothe Tuesday night, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

The pair flagged down a Ross County sheriff’s deputy, who then called humane agents to the scene, the post said.

When they arrived, they spotted a gray and white kitten about eight feet down in the drain, WBNS-10 reported. The agents requested a ladder to reach the kitten.

Scioto Township Fire crews arrived a short time later and a sheriff’s deputy went into the storm drain to rescue the kitten.

The humane society named the kitten Rushelle, according to WBNS-10.

She was taken to FRHS Animal Care and Adoption Center where she was given a bath, food, and a bed.

According to the social media post, Rushelle is thin and has damaged teeth, but is expected to make a full recovery.

“We extend a heartfelt thank you to the little girl and her mother, Sergeant Shears and deputies Hempstead and Rush of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, as well as firefighters Tharp and Horsley from the Scioto Township Fire Department,” the post said.

Rushelle Rushelle the kitten. (Fayette Regional Humane Society)

