Bridge over I-70 to be named after fallen Richmond officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — A bridge in Richmond will soon be named in honor of fallen K-9 Officer Seara Burton.

The Chester Boulevard Bridge above Interstate 70 will be named in memory of Burton on Aug. 14.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘A warrior and a hero;’ Community, loved ones gather to remember K-9 Officer Seara Burton

When announcing the dedication on social media, Richmond Police said Burton’s dedication, bravery, and ultimate sacrifice left an “indelible mark” on the Richmond community.

“Her commitment to service and her unwavering courage in the line of duty are reminders of the profound impact one individual can have,” the department stated. “By naming the Chester Boulevard Bridge after Officer Burton, we ensure that her legacy and the values she stood for continue to inspire us all.”

Burton died in September 2022 after being shot in the line of duty more than five weeks earlier.

The ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the Police and Fire Training Center at 1740 South 8th Street in Richmond. The event is open to the public.

