Ohio among states with the most college education costs, study finds

OHIO — A recent study breaks down which states have the most and least college education costs, and Ohio was found to be one of the most expensive states.

The study, done by WalletHub, took the price of in-state undergraduate tuition, room and board, and other college costs and compared the total to the median household income.

It found that in Ohio, the cost of education was 57 percent of the median annual household income. That landed the Buckeye State at No. 10 on the list, making it one of the states with the highest spending.

The state with the most spending was Pennsylvania at 72.48 percent. That was followed by Rhode Island, New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois to round out the top five.

The state with the least spending was Utah at 27.69 percent.

“College education is getting more and more difficult to afford, with cost increases well outpacing inflation. As a result, people have been forced to take out more and more loans, with the average student loan debt now standing at nearly $42,000. The good news is that living in certain states and attending a school with in-state tuition can greatly defray the cost of undergraduate education, minimizing the amount students need to borrow,” Chip Lupo, WalletHub Analyst, said.

