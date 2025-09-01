Ohio 16-year-old accused of murdering his mother

LORAIN — A 16-year-old in northern Ohio is facing charges after being accused of murdering his own mother.

Lorain police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

Officers got to the scene and found Melinda Green, 45, unresponsive inside the home and suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found evidence that identified Green’s 16-year-old son as the suspect.

As WOIO reported, the son left the scene prior to the arrival of police. He was found hours later walking around the west side of Lorain and was taken into custody.

The son was arrested and charged with murder. He’s currently booked in the Lorain County Juvenile Detention Home, according to police.

The Green’s death remains under investigation.

