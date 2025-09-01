2 killed in fiery Labor Day crash

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Two people are dead after an early-morning crash in Auglaize County.

The crash was reported around 3:44 a.m. on Monday on State Route 362 near Milepost 1, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An initial investigation indicated that a 2017 BMW 300 was going north on SR 362 when it failed to negotiate a turn.

The BMW went off the right side of the road and hit a tree before catching fire.

There were two people inside the BMW at the time of the crash. They both died from their injuries.

Neither victim has been identified at this time, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

