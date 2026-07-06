Officials warn against water dangers after 2 drownings in the Miami Valley

TROTWOOD — Officials are reminding people to pay attention when they’re around water after two people died as a result of drownings in the Miami Valley this week.

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Both drowning incidents were reported on the Fourth of July.

A two-year-old died after drowning in a pool on Game Farm Road in Champaign County.

When first responders arrived on scene, they started life-saving efforts and took the child to the hospital.

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The other incident happened at Madison Lakes in Trotwood.

The initial report was that 21-year-old Adoum Ramadan had been swimming in the lake when he went underwater and did not reappear.

His body was recovered the next day after crews used an underwater drone.

People aren’t allowed to swim in Madison Lakes, according to Trotwood Fire Chief Richard Haacke.

He said people in the water need to pay attention to the signs.

For those on boats, Ohio law requires everyone to have a life jacket on board.

Children under 10 years old must wear one.

“Even if you are an avid swimmer, it’s a good idea to have the life jacket because when you fall out of a boat, you can hit the water, you can sprain your arm, you could hit your head on the side of the boat. Anything can happen, and that would keep you afloat,” Haacke said.

He advises people who are going swimming to go to a spot with lifeguards.

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