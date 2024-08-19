Officials investigating house fire as ‘incendiary’

DAYTON — A fire department is investigating after an “incendiary” house fire Sunday night, according to Dayton Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad French.

>.PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Firefighters battle house fire in Dayton

Firefighters and medics responded to reports of a fire in the 700 block of Whitmore Avenue after 10 p.m.

Crews arrived on scene approximately four minutes later and saw smoke coming from the house, according to French.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and searched the structure.

No one was hurt in this fire.

The DFD Fire Investigations Unit determined that the fire was incendiary, French said.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to contact DFD Fire Investigators at 937-333-TIPS.









©2024 Cox Media Group