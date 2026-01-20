Officials identify 2 other men killed in fiery Darke County crash

DARKE COUNTY — Officials have identified the two other men killed in a fiery crash in Darke County on Friday.

Joshua Armstrong, 19, of Greenville, and Carl Schlechty, 18, of Greenville, were found dead in the cargo van involved, according to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Spirit EMS driver Chris Bemis also died as a result of this crash.

An initial report revealed that a cargo van hauling snow-removal equipment was traveling north on SR 49 when it crossed over the center line and collided head-on with a Spirit EMS transport van.

After hitting the bus, the van hit another car. The car and van caught fire after the impact.

It is unclear which man was driving the van.

One of the men inside the cargo van was a student from Miami Valley Career Technology Center. The district previously provided the following statement to News Center 7:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students who was involved in a fatal car accident Friday morning. There is no greater tragedy than the death of a young person. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, and with all those involved in the accident as they continue to recover from this tragedy.

Support services for both students and staff are in place and will remain available as long as needed. This loss impacts our entire MVCTC community, and it is important that we take care of one another during this time."

