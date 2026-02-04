Officers still searching for people accused of stealing car at gunpoint in Montgomery Co.

DAYTON — Investigators are still searching for people accused of stealing a car at gunpoint over the weekend.

The incident started on Saturday when officers responded to a reported robbery.

A man said a group of five people robbed him at gunpoint and stole his car on Guenther Road, according to Trotwood Police.

State troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said they found the stolen vehicle on Interstate 75 in Butler County.

Troopers tried to pull it over, but the driver took off. They chased it, but then later stopped the pursuit.

About 15 minutes later, around 4:30 a.m., Franklin Police found the car and chased it on I-75 northbound in Warren County.

The chase went into Montgomery County.

News Center 7 obtained an OSHP dash camera.

It shows a Franklin Police cruiser hitting a snowbank, then a semi, just before a trooper crashed into it. The crash happened near I-75 and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

“31-A, 31-A, 31-A. Start EMS,” the trooper said on the body cam video.

Medics transported a Franklin Police officer to the hospital. The officer has since been released from the hospital.

