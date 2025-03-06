Officers seize fentanyl, methamphetamine, arrest 2 in investigation

AKRON — Akron police seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and cash and arrested two people after an investigation by the department’s Anti-Violence Bureau, according to a post on the department’s social media.

William Watkins, 33, and Tori Peake, 39 were arrested, the post says.

Officers seized 178 grams of fentanyl, 225 grams of methamphetamine, 10 grams of cocaine and nearly $3,000, according to police.

Watkins was the subject of the investigation and was charged with Possession or Trafficking of Methamphetamine, Possessing or Trafficking of Fentanyl, Possession or Trafficking of Cocaine, Criminal Tools and Drug Paraphernalia, according to the department’s post.

Watkins was booked into the Summit County Jail, police say.

Peake was charged with Permitting Drug Abuse and was later released with a court summons, according to police.

