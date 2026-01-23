Officers seize fentanyl, meth, marijuana during Ohio drug bust; 2 in custody

SHARONVILLE — Officers made a big drug bust in Ohio last weekend.
The Sharonville Police Department wrote in a social media post that officers seized a large amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana from two people.
They also seized over $3,000 in cash, a scale, and a vehicle being used to traffic the drugs.
Officers arrested 34-year-old Marco Alexander and 37-year-old Marzetta McKenzie.
Both were charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking and felony drug possession, according to Sharonville Police.
