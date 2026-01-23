Officers seize fentanyl, meth, marijuana during Ohio drug bust; 2 in custody

SHARONVILLE — Officers made a big drug bust in Ohio last weekend.

The Sharonville Police Department wrote in a social media post that officers seized a large amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana from two people.

They also seized over $3,000 in cash, a scale, and a vehicle being used to traffic the drugs.

Officers arrested 34-year-old Marco Alexander and 37-year-old Marzetta McKenzie.

Both were charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking and felony drug possession, according to Sharonville Police.

Drug bust Photo contributed by Sharonville Police (via Facebook) (Sharonville Police (via Facebook))

