Officers respond to crash in Springfield early Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD — Officers responded to a crash in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Springfield Police officers were dispatched to 1363 Columbus Ave at 2:20 a.m. on reports of a car that crashed into a yard. No injuries were reported.

>> OSP troopers respond to crash in Springfield Sunday morning

A man who had been in the car when it crashed left the scene, and the woman in the car met with officers at a Speedway on 1314 E Main Street,

The female told Springfield police that she had allegedly been assaulted by the man prior to the crash. The man has yet to be located.

>> 3 juveniles among 7 seriously injured in Columbus crash

Both the crash and the assault are under investigation.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group