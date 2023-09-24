OSP troopers respond to crash in Springfield Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD — Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) Troopers responded to a crash in Springfield early Sunday morning.

Troopers were dispatched at 1:32 a.m. to 620 East Possum Rd on reports of a vehicle striking a pole.

OSP told News Center 7 that the pole snapped off at the base but no wires were in the road.

Ohio Edison was called, but no power outages related to this incident were reported.

No injuries were reported. The cause of this crash is still under investigation.

We will provide updates as new information becomes available.





