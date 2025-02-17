DAYTON — Officers responded to a crash involving an ambulance in Dayton Sunday night.

Dayton Police officers were dispatched at Abbey Avenue and U.S. 35 just before 10 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Video and photos showed a car sustained front-end damage.

Officers told News Center 7 at the scene that the ambulance did not sustain damage.

However, the other car involved was damaged.

News Center 7 has contacted Dayton Police on how the crash happened and if anyone got hurt.

We will update this story.

Officers respond to crash involving ambulance in Dayton Photo from: Will Reed/Staff

