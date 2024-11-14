Officers respond after car reportedly crashes into house

DAYTON — Officers have responded after a car reportedly crashed into a Dayton house.
Dayton Police responded at around 6:14 a.m. to the 5300 block of Woodbine Avenue on initial reports of a vehicle into a house, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Initial scanner traffic revealed that a car crashed into a one-story house.
We will update this story.
