Can you help? Police looking to ID person of interest in Subway robbery

FAIRBORN — Can you help the police?

Fairborn Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation at a Subway on Kaufman Ave.

The department posted a suspect’s phone on social media.

If anyone notices anything that could help identify this person, please call Fairborn Police at (937) 754-3000.

They can also call the tip line at (937) 754-3018.

