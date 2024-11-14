Local

Can you help? Police looking to ID person of interest in Subway robbery

By WHIO Staff

Can you help? Police looking to ID person of interest in Subway robbery Photo contributed by Fairborn Police (via Facebook) (Fairborn Police (via Facebook) /Fairborn Police (via Facebook))

By WHIO Staff

FAIRBORN — Can you help the police?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Fairborn Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation at a Subway on Kaufman Ave.

The department posted a suspect’s phone on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

If anyone notices anything that could help identify this person, please call Fairborn Police at (937) 754-3000.

They can also call the tip line at (937) 754-3018.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read