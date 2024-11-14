Can you help? Police looking to ID person of interest in Subway robbery

FAIRBORN — Can you help the police?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Fairborn Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a robbery investigation at a Subway on Kaufman Ave.
The department posted a suspect’s phone on social media.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Semi crash blocking all lanes on I-75 NB in Montgomery County
- Officers, medics respond after shooting in Dayton
- Miami Valley residents voice opinions after Ohio lawmakers pass transgender bathroom bill
If anyone notices anything that could help identify this person, please call Fairborn Police at (937) 754-3000.
They can also call the tip line at (937) 754-3018.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]