Officers rescue injured hawk found near railroad tracks

BUTLER COUNTY — Officers in Butler County rescued an injured Red-Tailed Hawk that was found injured by some railroad tracks.

Officers with the Trenton Police Department were able to catch the injured hawk and take it back to the station, according to a post from the department.

Officers contacted Raptor Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of local birds of prey via rehabilitation, education, field research, and community engagement.

The department held the hawk in their jail cell until Raptor Inc. was able to take the hawk back to their facility to rehabilitate it.

