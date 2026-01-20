Dangerous wind chills throughout the morning; Cold Weather Advisory issued

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is facing dangerous wind chills through Tuesday morning with arctic air that will continue through the month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center’s Xavier Hershovits is in Greene County with the latest on the cold temperatures.

TRENDING STORIES:

A cold weather advisory has been issued for all counties until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

In the morning, wind chill values will be five to 10 degrees below zero.

>> STAY INFORMED: Nearly 100 school districts announce delays, closures due to extremely cold temps <<

A few slick spots from any refreeze are possible.

Frostbite can take place in less than 30 minutes, so be sure to bundle up.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group