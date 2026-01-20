Dangerous wind chills throughout the morning; Cold Weather Advisory issued

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley is facing dangerous wind chills through Tuesday morning with arctic air that will continue through the month.
News Center’s Xavier Hershovits is in Greene County with the latest on the cold temperatures.
A cold weather advisory has been issued for all counties until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
In the morning, wind chill values will be five to 10 degrees below zero.
A few slick spots from any refreeze are possible.
Frostbite can take place in less than 30 minutes, so be sure to bundle up.
