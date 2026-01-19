STAY INFORMED: School districts announce closures due to extremely cold temps

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local school districts in the Miami Valley have announced closures for Tuesday.

Dayton Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday due to the “extremely cold temperatures and negative wind chill” expected.

Several other schools in Montgomery County have closed for Dayton Leadership Academy, Horizon Science Academy, and Pathway School of Discovery.

