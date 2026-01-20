STAY INFORMED: Nearly 100 school districts announce delays, closures due to extremely cold temps

MIAMI VALLEY — Nearly 100 local school districts in the Miami Valley have announced closures and delays for Tuesday due to extremely cold temperatures.

Dayton Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday due to the “extremely cold temperatures and negative wind chill” expected.

Several other schools in Montgomery County have closed, including Trotwood-Madison City Schools, Pathway School of Discovery, and Horizon Science Academy.

Brookville Local Schools and Northmont City Schools in Montgomery County have a two-hour delay.

In Miami County, Piqua City Schools and Troy City Schools have a two-hour delay.

Bellefontaine City Schools in Logan County and Sidney City Schools in Shelby County also have a two-hour delay.

Northeastern Local Schools and Tecumseh Local Schools in Clark County have a two-hour delay.

We will continue to update this developing story.

