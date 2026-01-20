STAY INFORMED: Nearly 100 school districts announce delays, closures due to extremely cold temps

MIAMI VALLEY — Nearly 100 local school districts in the Miami Valley have announced closures and delays for Tuesday due to extremely cold temperatures.
[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday due to the “extremely cold temperatures and negative wind chill” expected.
Several other schools in Montgomery County have closed, including Trotwood-Madison City Schools, Pathway School of Discovery, and Horizon Science Academy.
Brookville Local Schools and Northmont City Schools in Montgomery County have a two-hour delay.
In Miami County, Piqua City Schools and Troy City Schools have a two-hour delay.
Bellefontaine City Schools in Logan County and Sidney City Schools in Shelby County also have a two-hour delay.
Northeastern Local Schools and Tecumseh Local Schools in Clark County have a two-hour delay.
We will continue to update this developing story.
>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<
Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:
- In the free WHIO Weather App in the “Closing” tab
- On whio.com on your mobile device
- On whio.com on your desktop
- On WHIO-TV, Channel 7, scrolling on the bottom of the screen
- On 1290 and 95.7 WHIO during your commute
For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.
©2023 Cox Media Group