3 men dead, including 2 from Ohio, were visiting car show in Florida, families say

KISSIMMEE, Florida/COLUMBUS — Three men who were killed in a shooting in Florida, including two men from Ohio, were visiting Central Florida for a car show, the families report.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office in Florida responded to a shots-fired call around 12:15 p.m. near the 200 block of Indian Point Circle in Kissimmee.

Three men were killed in the shooting: a pair of brothers identified as Douglas Kraft, 68, of Columbus, and Robert Kraft, 69, of Holland, Michigan, and a friend, James John Puchnan, of Columbus.

The families of the victims said the three men had rented an Airbnb in Kissimmee to attend the Mecum Car Show with their brothers and longtime friends, according to our sister station in Florida, WFTV 9.

According to investigators, the shooting occurred as the victims were waiting for a new rental car after the original car had broken down toward the end of their trip.

The suspect in the shooting has a history of mental health issues and was found not guilty by reason of insanity after allegedly shooting at cars at a Wawa gas station and injuring one man in 2021.

Court records show that Bojeh was ordered to receive treatment at Park Place Behavioral Mental Health facility.

8 months after his release from jail in 2023, Bojeh attended all of his required appointments, obtained a job at McDonald’s, and took his medications as prescribed, according to his case manager.

Bojeh was ordered by the court not own any guns or have access to firearms, and that he had to reside at his home with his parents on Indian Pointe Circle, according to WFTV 9.

Investigators said they located two firearms from Bojeh’s home after executing a search warrant that was related to the shooting on Saturday.

Investigators are still working to learn if those firearms that were recovered were the ones that were used in the shooting.

“I can tell you he was a threat to that neighborhood all the time,” said Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon.

In a press conference, Blackmon said that deputies had responded to Bojeh’s home on Indian Circle multiple times.

“These three wonderful men did not deserve this. Our families are left with an unexpected, unimaginable loss that cannot be put into words,” said the victims’ families in a statement.

