Officers, medics to stage mock crash in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — You may see extra officers and medics at a local high school today.

Wayne High School will hold its annual mock crash event starting at 8:30 a.m., according to a social media post.

The purpose is to raise awareness about the importance of safe driving ahead of the prom.

“This staged demonstration features local first responders and simulates the aftermath of a car crash to highlight real-life consequences and emergency response,” Huber Heights City Schools said on its Facebook page.

It will happen at Wayne High School’s back parking lot so it won’t impact traffic on Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights Police stated.

“You will see and hear lights and sirens along with Miami Valley CareFlight helicopter landing in the parking lot,” the department said.

They added that a large part of the parking lot will be blocked off.

