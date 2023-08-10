Building damaged after vehicle crashes into it in Dayton

Officers and medics are on the scene of a vehicle into a building in Dayton Thursday morning.
Dayton Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block of N. Euclid Avenue around 7:38 a.m.
Initial scanner traffic reported significant damage to the building.
Images from the scene show a gray car crashed into a building inside an alleyway.
Several police officers and firefighters have responded.
News Center 7 has a news crew at the scene and will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
