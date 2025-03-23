Officers, medics on scene after reports of person hit by vehicle in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Officers and medics responded to reports of a person being hit by a vehicle in Trotwood early Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 2:34 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 4500 block of Salem Ave on reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

TRENDING STORIES:

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that medics responded but it is unclear at this time if a victim was located.

It is unclear if the involved vehicle remained on scene, according to the sergeant.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group