Officers, medics on scene after reports of person hit by vehicle in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Officers and medics responded to reports of a person being hit by a vehicle in Trotwood early Sunday morning.
Around 2:34 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 4500 block of Salem Ave on reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant confirmed that medics responded but it is unclear at this time if a victim was located.
It is unclear if the involved vehicle remained on scene, according to the sergeant.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
