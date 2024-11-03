Officers, medics respond to 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a two-vehicle crash in Dayton early Sunday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 5:13 a.m. crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Weaver Street in Dayton on reports of a two-vehicle crash.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Third high-performance SUV stolen from Ohio Airport long-term parking garage
- Troopers ID 2 dead after U-Haul slams into back of semi
- 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Butler County
Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles involved in a crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
Medics responded to the scene, but details on injuries were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]